A Froggy Tale by onewing
7 / 365

A Froggy Tale

Yesterday morning David was checking the rain gauge and said there was 6mm rain and a frog in there. We couldn't believe it. We tipped the frog out of the rain gauge into a pot in the garden and I took the first photo before releasing him.

This morning I checked the rain gauge and the frog was back in the tube. (second photo) I took that photo with him still in there.

After releasing him again I took the third photo of him on our retaining wall before he hopped off again.

I do hope he doesn't get back in the rain gauge tomorrow, but for some reason he seems to like it in there. ha ha
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

@onewing
@onewing
Maggiemae ace
Oh, he's a sweet green frog! I remember putting my hand in the golfing hole in Trinidad and finding a huge toad!
March 6th, 2022  
julia ace
Ha cute.. I had one that insisted on making a nest in a pot plant.. disappeared during the day but returned over night..
March 6th, 2022  
Annie D ace
They do have a tendency to have favourite spots. The Peron's in our garden have theirs. He's gorgeous 🥰
March 6th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Cheeky little chap
March 6th, 2022  
