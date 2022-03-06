A Froggy Tale

Yesterday morning David was checking the rain gauge and said there was 6mm rain and a frog in there. We couldn't believe it. We tipped the frog out of the rain gauge into a pot in the garden and I took the first photo before releasing him.



This morning I checked the rain gauge and the frog was back in the tube. (second photo) I took that photo with him still in there.



After releasing him again I took the third photo of him on our retaining wall before he hopped off again.



I do hope he doesn't get back in the rain gauge tomorrow, but for some reason he seems to like it in there. ha ha