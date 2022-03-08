The Weather Changes at Bobs Farm

Today we had to drive to Raymond Terrace to pick up the new tiles for our kitchen.



One of the sayings at our house is 'The weather changes at Bobs Farm' which came about one day a few years ago when we were going to the Steamfest at Maitland and it was raining at home. I did wonder if we should go to the Steamfest but David said 'Don't worry the weather changes at Bobs Farm and it will be beautiful weather in Maitland.' Of course, he was right and on that day the weather did change for the better.



The same thing happens vice versa too on many occasions and it always makes us smile.



Well today we left home for Raymond Terrace (50 km) in glorious sunshine (such a change after all our rain) but by the time we got to Raymond Terrace the sky looked blacker and blacker.



We returned home after picking up the tiles and at Bobs Farm (which is about 15 km from home) the weather was beautiful again.



Top Picture - Bobs Farm



Centre Picture - Raymond Terrace



Bottom Picture - Bobs Farm again



The story doesn't end here and when we brought the boxes of tiles in from the car I said to David 'you had better check they are the right tiles' Good job I said that because they had given us the wrong ones, so we had to ring the tile company and they said that they had two orders with the same amount of tiles and we were given the wrong boxes.



We asked them what time they closed and they said 5 pm so at just before 4 pm we jumped in the car to return to Raymond Terrace to change the tiles.



It was still sunny at home so we didn't expect any problems weather-wise.



The story continues tomorrow of our return trip to Raymond Terrace .........