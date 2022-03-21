Previous
Blue Tongue Lizard by onewing
22 / 365

Blue Tongue Lizard

Another photo from our garden creatures. This time, our resident blue tongue lizard. She will be hibernating soon so David is fattening her up for the winter ahead by feeding her with raw mince, strawberries and mushrooms. She has a good diet.

21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

CC Folk ace
Never seen this before!
March 21st, 2022  
Annie D ace
Did you show yours to get her to show hers hahahaha great shot!
March 21st, 2022  
Babs ace
@annied Ha ha I managed not to dribble though. She had just swallowed some mushroom and I guess it must have been tasty considering the saliva on her tongue.
March 21st, 2022  
julia ace
Doesn't look like she is appreciating the extra care from David.. cheeky miss..
March 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a great shot, you sure spoil your garden creatures.
March 21st, 2022  
