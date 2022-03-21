Sign up
22 / 365
Blue Tongue Lizard
Another photo from our garden creatures. This time, our resident blue tongue lizard. She will be hibernating soon so David is fattening her up for the winter ahead by feeding her with raw mince, strawberries and mushrooms. She has a good diet.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
CC Folk
ace
Never seen this before!
March 21st, 2022
Annie D
ace
Did you show yours to get her to show hers hahahaha great shot!
March 21st, 2022
Babs
ace
@annied
Ha ha I managed not to dribble though. She had just swallowed some mushroom and I guess it must have been tasty considering the saliva on her tongue.
March 21st, 2022
julia
ace
Doesn't look like she is appreciating the extra care from David.. cheeky miss..
March 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a great shot, you sure spoil your garden creatures.
March 21st, 2022
