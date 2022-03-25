Sign up
26 / 365
Lunch
I took this photo the day after the one I posted yesterday. The male spider was nowhere to be seen and I suspect he is inside the parcel this little lady has created. I guess he just couldn't run quick enough and he is now going to end up as lunch.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
1
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3682
photos
262
followers
106
following
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
bkb in the city
Great capture. That is one huge spider
March 25th, 2022
