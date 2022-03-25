Previous
Lunch by onewing
Lunch

I took this photo the day after the one I posted yesterday. The male spider was nowhere to be seen and I suspect he is inside the parcel this little lady has created. I guess he just couldn't run quick enough and he is now going to end up as lunch.
@onewing
bkb in the city
Great capture. That is one huge spider
March 25th, 2022  
