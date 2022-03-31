Kitchen Renovation

We have spent quite a lot of time here over the last few weeks organizing the refurbishment of our kitchen.



Tomorrow the tiler comes to remove the old wall tiles in the kitchen and over the weekend we have to remove all the contents from the cupboards etc. On Monday and Tuesday the workmen arrive to take out the old kitchen and replace the new one. After they have finished replacing the cupboards etc the stonemason arrives to measure up for the replacement worktops and hopefully a few days later the worktops will be installed. Then the plumber and electrician arrive to put back the oven, hob and new sink etc.



We are quite self sufficient so don't expect too many difficulties managing without a kitchen for a while.



I am going to take a break for a couple of weeks because the kitchen is taking up some of my time at the moment and also I have a few medical appointments to attend and a couple of other projects on the go, so not a lot of time at present for photography. I will be back when things settle down. See you all again soon.

