Previous
Next
Serenity by onewing
38 / 365

Serenity

I went for a walk at Soldiers Point last night and it was so peaceful. I just loved how the pelican paddled into the sunlight on the water.

The clouds were dark and it did rain a bit overnight and early this morning but the sun is shining again now.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennifer Eurell ace
Beautiful shot - and how well you have trained that pelican!
May 5th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
Stunning
May 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise