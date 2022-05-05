Sign up
Serenity
I went for a walk at Soldiers Point last night and it was so peaceful. I just loved how the pelican paddled into the sunlight on the water.
The clouds were dark and it did rain a bit overnight and early this morning but the sun is shining again now.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Beautiful shot - and how well you have trained that pelican!
May 5th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
Stunning
May 5th, 2022
