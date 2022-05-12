X Marks the Spot

Posting early today because I have a busy day. Will catch up later this evening.



Here is another photo from my walk around the beach, breakwater and marina a couple of days ago.



I don't know the significance of the X on the breakwater wall, maybe it is where the treasure is buried. I will have to take a closer look.



I saw another X along the coastal path a few days ago, must look into what they are for.