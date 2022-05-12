Previous
X Marks the Spot by onewing
45 / 365

X Marks the Spot

Posting early today because I have a busy day. Will catch up later this evening.

Here is another photo from my walk around the beach, breakwater and marina a couple of days ago.

I don't know the significance of the X on the breakwater wall, maybe it is where the treasure is buried. I will have to take a closer look.

I saw another X along the coastal path a few days ago, must look into what they are for.
12th May 2022

Babs

ace
@onewing
Babs
12% complete

View this month »

Esther Rosenberg ace
Treasure hunting- cool :-)
May 12th, 2022  
