46 / 365
Red Sky at Night
It has rained here for the last couple of days so here is a photo taken on the foreshore on Sunday evening. I walked down to the foreshore and the sky was quite yellow and then it just got redder until it ended up like this.
13th May 2022
13th May 22
2
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3702
photos
261
followers
111
following
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Diana
ace
Wonderful colour and silhouettes.
We too have been having miserable weather, not cold but wet.
May 13th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Goodness me, this is beautiful!
May 13th, 2022
365 Project
