47 / 365
Nelson Bay Marina
Today has been a beautiful day, 26 degrees c and gorgeous sunshine, such a change from the rain we have had recently. Not bad considering it will be winter in less than 3 weeks time.
We went for a walk into Nelson Bay and I took this panorama of the marina from along the breakwater.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
14th May 2022 2:45pm
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow it looks so beautiful! so different to just a few hours north where I am, but then not as wet here as a few hours north of me again. lovely capture
May 14th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Lovely scene and yes it was a lovely day today
May 14th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Thats quite warm - we might never get to that temperature even in summer! Lovely calm water and boat scenes!
May 14th, 2022
