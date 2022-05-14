Previous
Nelson Bay Marina by onewing
Nelson Bay Marina

Today has been a beautiful day, 26 degrees c and gorgeous sunshine, such a change from the rain we have had recently. Not bad considering it will be winter in less than 3 weeks time.

We went for a walk into Nelson Bay and I took this panorama of the marina from along the breakwater.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow it looks so beautiful! so different to just a few hours north where I am, but then not as wet here as a few hours north of me again. lovely capture
May 14th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Lovely scene and yes it was a lovely day today
May 14th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Thats quite warm - we might never get to that temperature even in summer! Lovely calm water and boat scenes!
May 14th, 2022  
