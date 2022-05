Pelican on Guard Duty

Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, we were out all day yesterday at the theatre in the afternoon and then out for dinner last night and today I have been busy batch cooking for meals to put in the freezer. Nice to have a freezer stocked up again with freshly made meals.



This is another photo taken on Sunday as we walked around the marina. It always makes me smile when I see pelicans sitting on the posts, they always look as though they are on guard duty.