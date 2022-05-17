Sign up
Previous
Next
50 / 365
Little and Large
I am a bit short on time for photography at the moment so here is another photo taken at the marina on Sunday.
I love how the little tinnie is standing proud against the larger boats.
This blue boat in the centre and the orange one posted a couple of days ago were the only boats in the whole of the marina that weren't white.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
2
0
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and scene. That blue boat is gorgeous and seems to be very well equipped.
May 17th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely - especially little!
May 17th, 2022
