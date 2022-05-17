Previous
Next
Little and Large by onewing
50 / 365

Little and Large

I am a bit short on time for photography at the moment so here is another photo taken at the marina on Sunday.

I love how the little tinnie is standing proud against the larger boats.

This blue boat in the centre and the orange one posted a couple of days ago were the only boats in the whole of the marina that weren't white.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and scene. That blue boat is gorgeous and seems to be very well equipped.
May 17th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely - especially little!
May 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise