52 / 365
Newcastle From Stockton
We have been out with the walking group today to Stockton and walked along to the breakwater. It has been a beautiful day and after our walk we had lunch at a cafe on Stockton beach.
This is a view of Newcastle from along the breakwater.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3708
photos
263
followers
113
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
19th May 2022 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful view, I love the little boat in the foreground.
May 19th, 2022
