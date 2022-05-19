Previous
Next
Newcastle From Stockton by onewing
52 / 365

Newcastle From Stockton

We have been out with the walking group today to Stockton and walked along to the breakwater. It has been a beautiful day and after our walk we had lunch at a cafe on Stockton beach.

This is a view of Newcastle from along the breakwater.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful view, I love the little boat in the foreground.
May 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise