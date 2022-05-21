Previous
Next
Evening Paddle by onewing
54 / 365

Evening Paddle

No golden sunset tonight I suspect, it is bucketing down with rain today.

I took this photo a few days ago just before the one posted yesterday when the weather was warm and rain free.

I think we have rain forecast for the next few days.

I have been soaked twice today, once bringing in logs for our woodburner when we had a sudden cloudburst and the second time when a friend and I came out of the cinema this afternoon. We have been to see the movie Operation Mincemeat and I really enjoyed it. Can't go past a movie with Colin Firth in it.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Superb
May 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
Another stunner Babs, love the silhouettes and colour.
May 21st, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
You get the most beautiful sunsets. This is another amazing capture and scene with the boats and children in silhouette. Fav.
May 21st, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful shot.
May 21st, 2022  
Kartia ace
Fantastic pic! Before I read your blurb, I confess I was thinking how amazingly different our weather is. With some envy!!
May 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise