Evening Paddle

No golden sunset tonight I suspect, it is bucketing down with rain today.



I took this photo a few days ago just before the one posted yesterday when the weather was warm and rain free.



I think we have rain forecast for the next few days.



I have been soaked twice today, once bringing in logs for our woodburner when we had a sudden cloudburst and the second time when a friend and I came out of the cinema this afternoon. We have been to see the movie Operation Mincemeat and I really enjoyed it. Can't go past a movie with Colin Firth in it.