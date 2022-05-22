Sign up
55 / 365
River Traffic
Rain again today so over the next few days I am going to post photos taken while out with our walking group on Thursday. So different today to the weather a few days ago.
This collage is of some of the vessels seen on our walk along the paths and breakwater at Stockton. The Hunter River is very busy with river traffic all day long.
1. Stockton/Newcastle Ferry
2. Tug boat
3. The David Allen Dredger. The dredger operates 12 hours a day 7 days a week keeping the river bed at a safe depth for the bulk carriers to operate from the open ocean to Kooragang Island.
4. Bulk carrier being escorted out of the port to the open ocean by three tug boats.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
Babs
Jane Morley
Having a catch up here too! Love the sunset shots!
May 22nd, 2022
