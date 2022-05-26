Previous
A Helping Hand by onewing
A Helping Hand

I have been out all day today with our local U3A and then for lunch afterwards. It has been a beautiful day, 24 degrees c, not bad for almost winter, especially after a few days of rain.

This is another photo from our walking group outing last Thursday.

I just loved how the tug was giving the bulk carrier a helping hand escorting it out of the dock to the open sea.

This bulk carrier is one of the vessels in the collage I posted a few days ago.
26th May 2022

Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
