A Helping Hand
I have been out all day today with our local U3A and then for lunch afterwards. It has been a beautiful day, 24 degrees c, not bad for almost winter, especially after a few days of rain.
This is another photo from our walking group outing last Thursday.
I just loved how the tug was giving the bulk carrier a helping hand escorting it out of the dock to the open sea.
This bulk carrier is one of the vessels in the collage I posted a few days ago.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
