A Helping Hand

I have been out all day today with our local U3A and then for lunch afterwards. It has been a beautiful day, 24 degrees c, not bad for almost winter, especially after a few days of rain.



This is another photo from our walking group outing last Thursday.



I just loved how the tug was giving the bulk carrier a helping hand escorting it out of the dock to the open sea.



This bulk carrier is one of the vessels in the collage I posted a few days ago.