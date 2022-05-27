Previous
Escorts by onewing
Escorts

While we were in the cafe at Stockton having lunch after our walk I noticed four tugs sailing towards the bulk carrier First Penguin to escort her into the Port of Newcastle.

Three of the tugs had just steered the Sudestada out of the port to the open ocean and the tugs then sat waiting for the channel to clear before escorting the First Penguin into the Hunter River.

Thanks for your comments on yesterday's photo, sorry I am a bit absent at the moment but having a busy time here right now.

I will hopefully get chance to catch up this evening.
27th May 2022

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely capture of all these boats at work.
May 27th, 2022  
Kartia ace
What a great shot. It is a much busier waterway than I realised.
May 27th, 2022  
Annie D ace
great shot Babs
May 27th, 2022  
Wylie ace
I guess they want to be pretty careful around there after the disaster a few years ago!
May 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a great capture with so much to see, there seems to be quite a lot happening on the Hunter river.
May 27th, 2022  
Dianne
A terrific image.
May 27th, 2022  
