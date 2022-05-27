Escorts

While we were in the cafe at Stockton having lunch after our walk I noticed four tugs sailing towards the bulk carrier First Penguin to escort her into the Port of Newcastle.



Three of the tugs had just steered the Sudestada out of the port to the open ocean and the tugs then sat waiting for the channel to clear before escorting the First Penguin into the Hunter River.



Thanks for your comments on yesterday's photo, sorry I am a bit absent at the moment but having a busy time here right now.



I will hopefully get chance to catch up this evening.

