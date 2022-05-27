Sign up
60 / 365
Escorts
While we were in the cafe at Stockton having lunch after our walk I noticed four tugs sailing towards the bulk carrier First Penguin to escort her into the Port of Newcastle.
Three of the tugs had just steered the Sudestada out of the port to the open ocean and the tugs then sat waiting for the channel to clear before escorting the First Penguin into the Hunter River.
Thanks for your comments on yesterday's photo, sorry I am a bit absent at the moment but having a busy time here right now.
I will hopefully get chance to catch up this evening.
27th May 2022
27th May 22
6
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3716
photos
263
followers
113
following
16% complete
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely capture of all these boats at work.
May 27th, 2022
Kartia
ace
What a great shot. It is a much busier waterway than I realised.
May 27th, 2022
Annie D
ace
great shot Babs
May 27th, 2022
Wylie
ace
I guess they want to be pretty careful around there after the disaster a few years ago!
May 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a great capture with so much to see, there seems to be quite a lot happening on the Hunter river.
May 27th, 2022
Dianne
A terrific image.
May 27th, 2022
