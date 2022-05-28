Sign up
Newcastle Little Planet
I am posting very early today because we are off out this afternoon with friends to see the play Lysistrata and then out for dinner this evening.
This is the last of my Newcastle photos for now.
As we walked along the breakwater at Stockton I took photos of Newcastle across the water and I thought his photo would look quite nice as a Little Planet
If anyone is interested here is a link how to make Little Planets in Photoshop.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rbTE71PMYE
28th May 2022
28th May 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3717
photos
262
followers
113
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦🕊☮️
ace
Nicely done!
May 28th, 2022
Bill
ace
Very nice effect.
May 28th, 2022
