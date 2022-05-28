Previous
Next
Newcastle Little Planet by onewing
61 / 365

Newcastle Little Planet

I am posting very early today because we are off out this afternoon with friends to see the play Lysistrata and then out for dinner this evening.

This is the last of my Newcastle photos for now.

As we walked along the breakwater at Stockton I took photos of Newcastle across the water and I thought his photo would look quite nice as a Little Planet

If anyone is interested here is a link how to make Little Planets in Photoshop.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rbTE71PMYE
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦🕊☮️​ ace
Nicely done!
May 28th, 2022  
Bill ace
Very nice effect.
May 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise