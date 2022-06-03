Previous
Windows and Fire Escapes by onewing
Windows and Fire Escapes

I am creating a mini theme of my own at the moment and posting a week of window photos.

I love photos of windows, fire escapes, black and white and symmetry and this photo has ticked all the boxes for me, hope you like it too.

It looks quite nice on black.
Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
eDorre Andresen ace
love the symmetry of the shot! Fav
June 3rd, 2022  
sarah ace
I look forward to this series.
June 3rd, 2022  
