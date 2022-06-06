Nelson Bay From Fly Point

I am posting early today because we will be out all afternoon.



I took this photo last week while I was in the middle of my week of windows photos.



We don't usually get waves on this side of the bay but last week we had three days of 90 kph winds from the west which created the waves on our normally sheltered bay.



During the wild weather we lost a few branches from our trees and we have only just finished clearing up the mess. Now we have strong winds again today, so I guess we will be clearing up again before too long.



I will post a few photos over the next couple of days of our wild weather.



