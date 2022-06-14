Previous
Fisherman's Bay by onewing
Fisherman's Bay

Another shot from our walk last Thursday. You can see two of our walkers in the picture.

Fisherman's Bay is a bit more sheltered than Boat Harbour (yesterday's photo) but it was still quite breezy.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Sharon Lee ace
Beautiful
June 14th, 2022  
Hazel ace
Babs, it looks idyllic. Would love a walk there! I think the walkers make the shot.
June 14th, 2022  
Diana ace
another beautiful shot of a lovely bay, love how those waves are crashing ashore.
June 14th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
Nice to be out and about.
June 14th, 2022  
