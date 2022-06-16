The Winter Road

Yesterday we were in Rutherford because I had to go to Spotlight to buy a new sewing machine. Mine died some time ago and I have only just got round to purchasing a new one.



When we got home I collected Sharon, a pal of mine, as she was spending the night and having dinner at our house following day surgery. We took her home after breakfast this morning and then picked her up later to drive her to Shoal Bay where we were out with the walking group and out for lunch afterwards. Been a busy couple of days.



This photo was taken at Maitland on our way to Rutherford yesterday. My daughter always calls this the 'winter road' because it is the only road in our area where trees lose their leaves in winter. Most of the trees here are natives and retain their leaves.



It was a sunny day yesterday and the temperature reached 20 degrees. The same here today too as we were out with the walking group. It was so nice to have sunny warm days in winter after our bout of chilly weather.