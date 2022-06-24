Previous
Waves on the Rocks by onewing
Waves on the Rocks

I am a bit short on 365 time at the moment so here is another photo from our whale watching at Boat Harbour on Wednesday.

As we walked back to the car I always love watching the waves breaking on the rocks and watching it can be quite mesmerising.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
It is such a lovely view
June 24th, 2022  
Diana ace
I love it too, such a peaceful sight and feeling. Love capture of this beautiful scene.
June 24th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Another beautiful shot
June 24th, 2022  
