Row, Row, Row Your Boat ........

I am having a domestic day today at home. Done the washing, I am making a batch of Hungarian mince to put in the freezer and then I am going to tackle the ironing.



Here is a photo taken on Thursday evening as I was walking along the foreshore.



It is lovely to see the calm ocean again after our recent storms.



I spotted this chap rowing to the shore. He must have either rowed from the other side of the bay or left his boat moored somewhere here at the foreshore and rowed his tinnie to the shore.