89 / 365
Row, Row, Row Your Boat ........
I am having a domestic day today at home. Done the washing, I am making a batch of Hungarian mince to put in the freezer and then I am going to tackle the ironing.
Here is a photo taken on Thursday evening as I was walking along the foreshore.
It is lovely to see the calm ocean again after our recent storms.
I spotted this chap rowing to the shore. He must have either rowed from the other side of the bay or left his boat moored somewhere here at the foreshore and rowed his tinnie to the shore.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
2
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
7
2
1
2022
DMC-FZ100
23rd June 2022 5:21pm
Public
Taffy
ace
Smiled reading your post -- today was laundry and making bread. Love this scene and the color tones.
June 25th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
Such grand colors!
June 25th, 2022
