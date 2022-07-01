Up and Down

I have posted a looking up photo and a looking down photo so here is an up and down one.



These are the steps at Soldiers Point marina and I had a bit of a play with them and turned them into a mirror image.



I am posting a bit early today because I am just off to the dentist.



It is a cold wet day, a real wintery day again. We have rain forecast for the next few days. Not looking forward to that. I have had enough of rain this year.