95 / 365
Up and Down
I have posted a looking up photo and a looking down photo so here is an up and down one.
These are the steps at Soldiers Point marina and I had a bit of a play with them and turned them into a mirror image.
I am posting a bit early today because I am just off to the dentist.
It is a cold wet day, a real wintery day again. We have rain forecast for the next few days. Not looking forward to that. I have had enough of rain this year.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
3
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3752
photos
267
followers
117
following
Tags
stairs
Kartia
ace
Great editing. Makes for an interesting image.
July 1st, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Love how you called it an up and down shot. Terrific symmetry and love the pattern of the stairs.
July 1st, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fun!
July 1st, 2022
