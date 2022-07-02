Previous
Lorikeet Feather by onewing
96 / 365

Lorikeet Feather

It has been another cold wet day so I have been taking photos of feathers I collected over the last couple of months.

Today is a lorikeet feather. I love the bright colours.

I am going to post a week of feathers, so hope you enjoy my mini theme.
Babs

eDorre Andresen
You have such grand ideas for themes! Love the color and details!
July 2nd, 2022  
Kathy A
Fabulous shot, wonderful colours
July 2nd, 2022  
Annie D
beautifully shot Babs
July 2nd, 2022  
