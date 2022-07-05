Sign up
Previous
Next
99 / 365
Galah Feather
Day four of my week of feather photos and today's photo is of a galah feather.
I love galahs and we occasionally see them in the garden but only when the lorikeets are not around.
The rain has returned, we had one nice day without rain yesterday, but I believe we now have a few more rainy days. I am getting webbed feet!
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3756
photos
267
followers
120
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ100
eDorre Andresen
ace
Love the colors and texture
July 5th, 2022
