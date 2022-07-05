Previous
Galah Feather by onewing
Galah Feather

Day four of my week of feather photos and today's photo is of a galah feather.

I love galahs and we occasionally see them in the garden but only when the lorikeets are not around.

The rain has returned, we had one nice day without rain yesterday, but I believe we now have a few more rainy days. I am getting webbed feet!
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
Love the colors and texture
July 5th, 2022  
