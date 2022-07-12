Previous
Fingal Bay Panorama by onewing
Fingal Bay Panorama

After a week of torrential rain the sun is finally shining again today, so we have been busy tidying up the garden.

I took this panorama on Sunday after our lunch at Fingal Bay. The ocean was churning and it was so chilly. Not even one surfer out in the wild surf. ha ha
Babs

ace
eDorre Andresen ace
Wonderful shot!
July 12th, 2022  
