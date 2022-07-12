Sign up
106 / 365
Fingal Bay Panorama
After a week of torrential rain the sun is finally shining again today, so we have been busy tidying up the garden.
I took this panorama on Sunday after our lunch at Fingal Bay. The ocean was churning and it was so chilly. Not even one surfer out in the wild surf. ha ha
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre Andresen
ace
Wonderful shot!
July 12th, 2022
