113 / 365
Industrial Sunset
As we got off the ferry at Stockton on Saturday after the play we just had to park the car to take a photo of Orica Chemical works across the river on Kooragang Island at sunset.
I do love silhouettes of industrial scenes. It looks quite nice on black.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
16th July 2022 5:19pm
sunset
industrial
Richard Brown
ace
Great silhouettes. Agree that there is always something quite fascinating about combining industrial scenes with a sunset. Fav
July 19th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a super industrial capture!
July 19th, 2022
