Industrial Sunset by onewing
Industrial Sunset

As we got off the ferry at Stockton on Saturday after the play we just had to park the car to take a photo of Orica Chemical works across the river on Kooragang Island at sunset.

I do love silhouettes of industrial scenes. It looks quite nice on black.

19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Richard Brown ace
Great silhouettes. Agree that there is always something quite fascinating about combining industrial scenes with a sunset. Fav
July 19th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a super industrial capture!
July 19th, 2022  
