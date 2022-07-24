Sign up
Previous
Next
118 / 365
Twirl
I was looking through old photos and came across a twirl photo. I haven't made a twirl photo for quite a while so last night I thought I would give it a go again and this is the result.
This photo started out as the bottom right shot in this collage.
http://365project.org/onewing/2022/2022-05-09
I quite like how it has turned out. The nice thing about twirling is you never know how it is going to look until you have finished playing with it in photoshop.
There are lots of twirl tutorials on YouTube if anyone is interested.
I will try and catch up with your photos while I am having a quick cuppa.
I have been to the cinema this morning with Sharon and tonight we are going out for dinner with friends, so have been short on time today.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
*lynn
So pretty and pleasing! fav
July 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
Gorgeous twirls and colours, it looks so summery. I just looked at the original, quite hard to believe how different they are.
July 24th, 2022
