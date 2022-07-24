I was looking through old photos and came across a twirl photo. I haven't made a twirl photo for quite a while so last night I thought I would give it a go again and this is the result.This photo started out as the bottom right shot in this collage.I quite like how it has turned out. The nice thing about twirling is you never know how it is going to look until you have finished playing with it in photoshop.There are lots of twirl tutorials on YouTube if anyone is interested.I will try and catch up with your photos while I am having a quick cuppa.I have been to the cinema this morning with Sharon and tonight we are going out for dinner with friends, so have been short on time today.