130 / 365
Peacock Feather
A few weeks ago I posted some photos of feathers and as it is another wet day here in Port Stephens I thought I would have another play with feathers.
I love how peacock feathers always seem to be watching you.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3787
photos
266
followers
119
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
DMC-FZ100
eDorre Andresen
ace
Beautiful!
August 5th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Love the light on the feathers. Beautiful colors.
August 5th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the shimmer, great light
August 5th, 2022
