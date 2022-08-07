Previous
Arty Feathers by onewing
132 / 365

Arty Feathers

I am posting photos of feathers for a few days.

This feather started out as a lorikeet feather that I posted a couple of weeks ago.

I thought I would have a play with it in Photoshop and couldn't decide which of the photos I preferred so I have posted four of them and you can decide.

Now I see them together in this collage I think I like the top right one best.
Shutterbug ace
I like them all and especially the combined group the way you laid it out. If I had to pick, I’d pick lower right.
August 7th, 2022  
