132 / 365
Arty Feathers
I am posting photos of feathers for a few days.
This feather started out as a lorikeet feather that I posted a couple of weeks ago.
I thought I would have a play with it in Photoshop and couldn't decide which of the photos I preferred so I have posted four of them and you can decide.
Now I see them together in this collage I think I like the top right one best.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
1
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3789
photos
265
followers
113
following
36% complete
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
Shutterbug
ace
I like them all and especially the combined group the way you laid it out. If I had to pick, I’d pick lower right.
August 7th, 2022
