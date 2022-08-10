4.57 pm - The Boathouse

On Sunday as we were driving home we stopped off at Little Beach for a walk on the beach, so for the next six days I will be creating another mini theme called 'Half an hour at Little Beach'



All the photos were taken in the half an hour time period.



This first photo is of the Boathouse which is now a restaurant with lovely views across the water.



I am posting a bit early today because I am rather on the run today, in fact I am on the run all week. Maybe next week will be quieter.