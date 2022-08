5.05 pm Up Popped a Dolphin

Day 3 of my mini theme called 'Half an Hour at Little Beach'



I was taking a photo of the boat off in the distance when up popped a dolphin doing a bit of fishing.



We saw a about 5 dolphins in the half an hour we were at Little Beach, but they just wanted to get on with their fishing. I think there was a Mum and baby here because later we saw the baby next to this dolphin.