5.24 pm Rain on the Horizon by onewing
139 / 365

5.24 pm Rain on the Horizon

Day 5 of my mini theme 'Half an Hour at Little Beach'

All the recent photos were taken in a half an hour timeline at Little Beach last Sunday.

The sky stayed red like this for only two minutes before it returned to grey.

You can see the rain on the horizon. This was the beginning of our week of rain. Luckily the rain stopped yesterday and we have now had two days rain free, but it is still quite cold. Roll on Spring.

I am late posting tonight because we have been out this afternoon with friends in Newcastle to see the play Tons of Money and then we were out for dinner tonight. It has been a lovely day and the play was excellent. I do love live theatre and our little amateur theatre is fabulous.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
38% complete



Photo Details

Leli ace
Instant fav. What a dramatic capture.
August 14th, 2022  
Bill ace
Beautiful.
August 14th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
August 14th, 2022  
