5.24 pm Rain on the Horizon

Day 5 of my mini theme 'Half an Hour at Little Beach'



All the recent photos were taken in a half an hour timeline at Little Beach last Sunday.



The sky stayed red like this for only two minutes before it returned to grey.



You can see the rain on the horizon. This was the beginning of our week of rain. Luckily the rain stopped yesterday and we have now had two days rain free, but it is still quite cold. Roll on Spring.



I am late posting tonight because we have been out this afternoon with friends in Newcastle to see the play Tons of Money and then we were out for dinner tonight. It has been a lovely day and the play was excellent. I do love live theatre and our little amateur theatre is fabulous.