5.28 pm Last Photo of the Day

This is the final photo of my 'half an hour at Little Beach' theme.



I took this photo of David photographing the sunset on the boat ramp and you can see the difference in the colour of the sky between this and yesterday's photo.



This shot taken only 4 minutes after the red sky of yesterday's photo and sometimes you have to be quick as the colour doesn't last long. I still love the last of the light on the ocean though and David's silhouette as he takes his last photo of the day too.



Who would have thought you could see so many different shots in a half an hour period. Hope you have enjoyed this little theme.