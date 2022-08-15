Previous
5.28 pm Last Photo of the Day by onewing
140 / 365

This is the final photo of my 'half an hour at Little Beach' theme.

I took this photo of David photographing the sunset on the boat ramp and you can see the difference in the colour of the sky between this and yesterday's photo.

This shot taken only 4 minutes after the red sky of yesterday's photo and sometimes you have to be quick as the colour doesn't last long. I still love the last of the light on the ocean though and David's silhouette as he takes his last photo of the day too.

Who would have thought you could see so many different shots in a half an hour period. Hope you have enjoyed this little theme.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
38% complete

View this month »

Diana ace
A great shot and silhouette to end your fabulous theme Babs. The colour difference is rather amazing.
August 15th, 2022  
