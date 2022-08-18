Previous
They Haven't Left Much For Me by onewing
They Haven't Left Much For Me

Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's lunchtime photo of the rainbow lorikeets in our garden.

Later in the afternoon I was outside when I spotted this blue faced honey eater looking to see how much seed was left in the dish. Unfortunately, there wasn't much so I put some more seed and sultanas out for him after I had taken this photo.

We have been out with our walking group today in bushland at Fingal Bay and then out for lunch afterwards so I am off to get a cuppa and will check out your photos later this evening.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre Andresen
What a beauty!
August 18th, 2022  
Diana
You do have some gorgeous birds, lovely shot of this beauty!
August 18th, 2022  
