They Haven't Left Much For Me

Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's lunchtime photo of the rainbow lorikeets in our garden.



Later in the afternoon I was outside when I spotted this blue faced honey eater looking to see how much seed was left in the dish. Unfortunately, there wasn't much so I put some more seed and sultanas out for him after I had taken this photo.



We have been out with our walking group today in bushland at Fingal Bay and then out for lunch afterwards so I am off to get a cuppa and will check out your photos later this evening.