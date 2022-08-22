Previous
Reflections by onewing
Reflections

I know the abstract theme has been going on all month but I don't have the patience to do a whole month of a theme but I thought I would attempt a week of abstract photos, so here goes with day 1.

This is a reflection of the new under cover area at the marina on the water. I quite like patterns on water.
Diana ace
Wonderful patterns and colours, so many interesting shapes.
August 22nd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very cool
August 22nd, 2022  
