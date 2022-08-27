Previous
Rainbow Slinky Kaleidoscope by onewing
Rainbow Slinky Kaleidoscope

Day 6 of my week of abstract photos.

Yesterday I posted a photo of a rainbow slinky abstract and today this is what I did with that photo to turn it into a kaleidoscope. I quite like the result.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
