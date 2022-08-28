Slinky Abstract

Day 7 of my week of abstracts and here is another slinky abstract.



I am in a bit of a rush at the moment, we went with Sharon, a friend of ours, to the market in Nelson Bay this morning, then went to an art exhibition in the centre of Nelson Bay and then went for lunch at Shoal Bay.



I was planning on having a quiet afternoon but Sharon and I wanted to go to the cinema next week and when we looked up the times of the movie decided we were both too busy next week to go and see it so we are going at 4 pm today instead.



So I am just posting today's photo and will check out your photos later tonight. As you can see it has been a rather busy day.