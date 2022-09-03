Follow the Leader

Following on from yesterday's Camels Emerging From the Sea Mist photo, this one doesn't have quite the same dramatic effect but I still like how they are following the leader and having a paddle in the ocean at the same time.



It has been a long day today. We went to a secondhand book fair this morning, then I had to collect a prescription from the chemist, then we went to Bunnings, followed by a stop at Supercheap Auto and then home for a quick cuppa before I went to the cinema to see 3000 Years of Longing with some friends and David went to Rob's to continue building the model railway.



Just having a quick cuppa and then I will check out your photos before I have to think about getting dinner ready.