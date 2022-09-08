Previous
Hazy Sunset
162 / 365

Hazy Sunset

Just realized that I still have one more Birubi photo to post so here it is today. Nearly forgot about this one while I was out of action. You can still see the sea mist over the ocean. This was where I posted the camel photo from a few days ago.

I am feeling much better now but a cup of tea still doesn't taste right. I can't do without my cup of tea so can't wait until it tastes okay again.

I had to go to Raymond Terrace this morning and now I am exhausted. I am going to have a quiet afternoon and will check out your photos later today.

I am slowly catching up with everything.
