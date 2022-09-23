Previous
Preening by onewing
Preening

We have been out in Newcastle today and just got home, so here is another photo taken while out with our walking group last Thursday.

I love seeing the pelicans at Little Beach, they are always entertaining to watch.
Babs

ace
Diana ace
What a beauty you captured Babs, they are such gorgeous birds. Wish we had them here too, they always seem to be smiling ;-)
September 23rd, 2022  
Annie D ace
I knew this was yours the minute I saw the pelican - they are just wonderful - lovely capture
September 23rd, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely shot!
September 23rd, 2022  
JackieR ace
A beautiful candid of what is called a pelitouc in our family, whenever we saw them in Monkey Mia he called them toucans, so we compromised and it's stuck!!.
September 23rd, 2022  
