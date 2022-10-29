Previous
On My Walk Today I Saw .......... by onewing
213 / 365

On My Walk Today I Saw ..........

It has been a beautiful day today and this morning instead of walking along the beach I took a walk along the cycle paths next to the waterfront and saw lots of wildflowers.

Here is a collage of some of the flowers I saw.

I can't identify all of them, but I do know the top left one is a black-eyed Susan, the top right is a lantana, the centre one on the third row is morning glory and next to that on the right is pigface. The bottom left is a flannel flower, and the bottom right is a climbing guinea flower. Apart from that I have no idea, so if anyone can identify some of the others, I would appreciate it.
Photo Details

Dianne
A lovely bright collage.
October 29th, 2022  
julia ace
2nd row right wondering jew or wondering willy.. don't want that in your garden.. bottom row centre could be oxalic. Not sure of others.. other than what you have named.. Great collage.
October 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
so many gorgeous flowers and shots in your lovely collage!
October 29th, 2022  
