On My Walk Today I Saw ..........

It has been a beautiful day today and this morning instead of walking along the beach I took a walk along the cycle paths next to the waterfront and saw lots of wildflowers.



Here is a collage of some of the flowers I saw.



I can't identify all of them, but I do know the top left one is a black-eyed Susan, the top right is a lantana, the centre one on the third row is morning glory and next to that on the right is pigface. The bottom left is a flannel flower, and the bottom right is a climbing guinea flower. Apart from that I have no idea, so if anyone can identify some of the others, I would appreciate it.