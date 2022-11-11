Previous
Remembrance Day by onewing
226 / 365

Remembrance Day

As today is Remembrance Day I thought I would put together a 3D orb using photos of poppies I have previously posted and a Remembrance Day poppy pin too.

We had our regular ladies lunch today and it was a lovely day but a sad one in one way because we didn't have our pal Jeannie with us, but we drank a toast to her and remembered good times.

She was always such a fun person, so we had lots of laughs remembering her. It seemed appropriate today especially.
11th November 2022

ace
Photo Details

Wylie ace
Very appropriate and nicely done as usual.
November 11th, 2022  
CC Folk ace
I love the red poppies...well done.
November 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
This is beautiful Babs, you always have the right post for the right occasion :-)
November 11th, 2022  
