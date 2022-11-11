Remembrance Day

As today is Remembrance Day I thought I would put together a 3D orb using photos of poppies I have previously posted and a Remembrance Day poppy pin too.



We had our regular ladies lunch today and it was a lovely day but a sad one in one way because we didn't have our pal Jeannie with us, but we drank a toast to her and remembered good times.



She was always such a fun person, so we had lots of laughs remembering her. It seemed appropriate today especially.