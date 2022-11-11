Sign up
226 / 365
Remembrance Day
As today is Remembrance Day I thought I would put together a 3D orb using photos of poppies I have previously posted and a Remembrance Day poppy pin too.
We had our regular ladies lunch today and it was a lovely day but a sad one in one way because we didn't have our pal Jeannie with us, but we drank a toast to her and remembered good times.
She was always such a fun person, so we had lots of laughs remembering her. It seemed appropriate today especially.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3886
photos
266
followers
122
following
Wylie
ace
Very appropriate and nicely done as usual.
November 11th, 2022
CC Folk
ace
I love the red poppies...well done.
November 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
This is beautiful Babs, you always have the right post for the right occasion :-)
November 11th, 2022
