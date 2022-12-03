Previous
Red Geranium Mirror Box by onewing
248 / 365

Red Geranium Mirror Box

I just thought I would make one more mirror box before I move on to something else.

They can be quite addictive.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
Babs
Walks @ 7 ace
Cool
December 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
The colours are wonderful!
December 3rd, 2022  
