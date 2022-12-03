Sign up
248 / 365
Red Geranium Mirror Box
I just thought I would make one more mirror box before I move on to something else.
They can be quite addictive.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
2
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3908
photos
268
followers
126
following
67% complete
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool
December 3rd, 2022
Diana
ace
The colours are wonderful!
December 3rd, 2022
