Up Periscope by onewing
Up Periscope

A few weeks ago Wylie @pusspup posted a photo in the same spot as this one, hers was at low tide though and whenever I see it I always think the rock looks like a submarine when the tide is high.

Here is a link to Wylie's photo

http://365project.org/pusspup/365/2023-01-29

I am posting early today because I am going to the cinema this afternoon with friends and then out for dinner this evening.
@pusspup Here you go Wylie this is the rock you posted at the end of January in Newcastle but at high tide I always think it looks like a submarine.
February 26th, 2023  
