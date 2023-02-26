Sign up
Previous
Next
312 / 365
Up Periscope
A few weeks ago Wylie
@pusspup
posted a photo in the same spot as this one, hers was at low tide though and whenever I see it I always think the rock looks like a submarine when the tide is high.
Here is a link to Wylie's photo
http://365project.org/pusspup/365/2023-01-29
I am posting early today because I am going to the cinema this afternoon with friends and then out for dinner this evening.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Babs
ace
@pusspup
Here you go Wylie this is the rock you posted at the end of January in Newcastle but at high tide I always think it looks like a submarine.
February 26th, 2023
