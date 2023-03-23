Sign up
Paul's 90th Birthday Party
Yesterday was the birthday party of Paul, a friend of ours. Paul was a founder member of our local U3A and has worked tirelessly with them for over 25 years.
This year he received the Order of Australia Medal, and it was a well-deserved reward for all his work in our local community.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
Suzanne
ace
Really evocative collage
March 23rd, 2023
Diana
ace
A fabulous collage of this very special occasion!
March 23rd, 2023
eDorre
ace
Great collage! Looks like a wonderful celebration!
March 23rd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow he looks amazing for his age! how wonderful
March 23rd, 2023
