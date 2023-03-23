Previous
Paul's 90th Birthday Party by onewing
337 / 365

Paul's 90th Birthday Party

Yesterday was the birthday party of Paul, a friend of ours. Paul was a founder member of our local U3A and has worked tirelessly with them for over 25 years.

This year he received the Order of Australia Medal, and it was a well-deserved reward for all his work in our local community.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Suzanne ace
Really evocative collage
March 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
A fabulous collage of this very special occasion!
March 23rd, 2023  
eDorre ace
Great collage! Looks like a wonderful celebration!
March 23rd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow he looks amazing for his age! how wonderful
March 23rd, 2023  
