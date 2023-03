And The Winner Is .....

While I was taking photos at the marina a few days ago I spotted these yachts as I was walking around the breakwater.

(That is if they are called yachts. I am not a sailing person so maybe someone can correct me if I am wrong).



The one with the blue sail was at the back but with a strong wind it sailed past the other two and took the lead.



Not sure if they were actually in a race but they were the only three boats here so maybe just out for a leisurely sail.