Fishermans Bay Walk by onewing
344 / 365

Fishermans Bay Walk

We have been out today with our walking group to Fishermans Bay and then for lunch at Birubi Beach.

Here are some of the places we saw on our walk and I will post the Birubi photos tomorrow.

After three days of rain it is lovely to see the sun again.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
julia ace
Looks like a great place to take a walk..
March 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
A beautiful collage of what looks like a wonderful walk, wish I could join!
March 30th, 2023  
Wylie ace
Looks like a great day out.
March 30th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely selection of images.
March 30th, 2023  
