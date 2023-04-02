Previous
Camels Paddling by onewing
Camels Paddling

Here is another photo taken at Birubi where we had lunch after our walk on Thursday.

I can't go to Birubi without including a photo of the camels so here they are just for Ann @olivetreeann

It was such a clear day you can even see Newcastle way off on the horizon. It is here at Birubi, Anna Bay where the dunes begin and it is in Newcastle at Stockton where they end.
Kathy A ace
I love the reflections
April 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and reflections!
April 2nd, 2023  
Dianne
Gorgeous!
April 2nd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Ahh, your lovely camels! I always like seeing these
April 2nd, 2023  
