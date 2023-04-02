Sign up
347 / 365
Camels Paddling
Here is another photo taken at Birubi where we had lunch after our walk on Thursday.
I can't go to Birubi without including a photo of the camels so here they are just for Ann
@olivetreeann
It was such a clear day you can even see Newcastle way off on the horizon. It is here at Birubi, Anna Bay where the dunes begin and it is in Newcastle at Stockton where they end.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
4
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kathy A
ace
I love the reflections
April 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and reflections!
April 2nd, 2023
Dianne
Gorgeous!
April 2nd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Ahh, your lovely camels! I always like seeing these
April 2nd, 2023
